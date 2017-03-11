Fire Prevention Month tip:

Don’t leave your phones to

overcharge, says the BFP

TAGBILARAN CITY, March 6 (PIA)—For those who the habit of unattended charging, fire fighters have a few words: “Anything used in excess is bad.”

Overcharging gadgets and appliances for example, said Deputy Provincial Fire Marshal Fire Inspector Romeo Almiñe has caused so much fires already.

Stressing the need for attention when charging at the weekly Kapihan sa PIA, FInspector Almiñe also dished out information bits in line with March as Fire Prevention Month.

Overcharging chargers are usually low class, these should not be left alone unattended as these are prone to short circuit.

Short circuits generate spark needed to ignite anything combustible nearby, he added, generating even more comment from no less than the city fire marshal.

City Fire marshal Fire Chief Inspector Randy Mendaros went on saying, “like any other gadgets, they have owner’s manuals to guide customers proper care, you just have to follow them.”

At the onset of fires generated by over-charged mobile phones, both fire fighters advise: better make sure you get products with the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) mark.

The ICC mark assures customers that the product passed through the rigorous tests by the Bureau of product standards of the Department of Trade and Industry.

This mark also assures that the product can perform as expected, but not abused, fire fighters reminded.

The Bureau of Fire Protection has been doing rounds in the communities, but FCInspector Mendaros admitted, it is barely enough.

This year’s fore prevention month picks on the theme: Value Life and Property, Start Fire Prevention in the Family.

Faced with a daunting task of bringing fire prevention information to the grassroots, BFP Bohol said they have barely enough men to do the job of awareness.

But that is not stopping them, asserted the firefighters who have brought their information to the roving government caravans all over Bohol.

HEAT IT Bohol has been a regular venue for the BFP to advertize and campaign for availment of its services, Almiñe said.

We even brought the campaign for household prevention to the schools, thinking that the kids might be the perfect persons to convince their parents on fire consciousness, FChiefInspector Mendaros added.

A simple habit of unplugging appliances or gadgets when they are not in use, and going for simple energy conservation tips also work for us, Castilla, in a talk also interjected.

This develops even as BFP Bohol still relentlessly pushes for the establishment of fire stations in 12 more towns.

About 35 towns in Bohol now have already established fire fighter base stations, adds Fire Officer 3 Sircio Castilla at the forum. (rac/PIA-7/Bohol)