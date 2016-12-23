Excellent trust ratings ni Presidente Duterte, pagmatuod nga padayon pa gihapon ang suporta sa katawhan

MANILA, December 23 (PIA)–Bisan ni us-os og gamay ang trust ratings ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte, nagpasalamat pa gihapon ang Malakanyang sa padayon nga pagsalig sa katawhan sa Chief Executive.

Base sa 4th quarter survey sa Social Weather Stations, naa sa positive 72 na lamang ang nakuha sa Presidente o upat ka puntos nga mas ubos sa positive 76 nga nakuha niadtong Setyembre.

Apan bisan pa niini, naa sa kategoryang excellent trust rating pa gihapon ang Presidente.

Matud pa ni Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Kalihim Martin Andanar, testamento kini sa padayon nga pagsalig sa katawhan nga batokan ni Presidente Duterte ang problema sa ilegal nga droga, kriminalidad ug korapsiyon.

“We thank the Filipino people for their continued trust on the President. Net public confidence in the President stays excellent at +72 during the Fourth Quarter. It is noteworthy to mention that the President’s net trust rating has been excellent for three consecutive quarters, namely, days before his inauguration on June 30, last September, and now December,” pahayag pa ni Andanar.

Dugang pa ni Andanar, magsilbing inspirasyon sa administrasyong Duterte ang bag-ong resulta sa SWS survey aron mas tarongon pa nila ang ilang trabaho. (ecb/PIA7-Bohol)