Erico book launch set Thursday

By JUNE S. BLANCO

WHEN it rains, it pours.

This saying perfectly describes the four-point celebration that Rep. Erico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado (Bohol, 2nd District) and family wish to honor their father and grandfather – the solon’s immediate past congressional predecessor, Erico Boyles Aumentado, on his birthday on May 18. He would have turned 77 years old.

When he was still alive, the Aumentado patriarch and his wife Grenie who was born on May 16, used to celebrate their birthdays together. The two-day difference did not matter. They were in love. And their union brought into this world eight children, 20 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

This year’s thanksgiving is made even more special with the passing of the bar of the only grandchild who took up law – lawyer Jiselle Rae Aumentado Villamor – daughter of Razel, Aris’ eldest sister. The Aumentado brood had taken up medical and other courses not related to lawyering.

The elder Aumentado entered politics as senior Board Member, who was then elected at large. He became vice governor, completed three terms as congressman, completed three terms as governor, and was into another term as congressman when death overtook him.

Through those years, he authored many ordinances, resolutions and laws. He also wrote long-running columns in local newspapers and was even a correspondent news writer-reporter and features writer for national dailies while still a student until he became a lawyer.

His love for writing never faded – even during his final days on earth.

But what he never got to finish because of his primary work was his autobiography. He had done several chapters, and had chosen the pictures he would have liked to lend graphics to his book.

Luckily enough though, two authors who had idolized him – Ben Cal and Bingo Dejaresco – pooled talent and resources to complete the senior Aumentado’s unfinished book.

Erico Boyles Aumentado – A Great Boholano Leader is now off the press.

Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. has confirmed his presence at the book launch as guest speaker, to be held at the Fortridge Pavillion. The launching program at 10 a.m. follows the Holy Eucharist an hour earlier.

Also to give testimonials are former Gov. David Tirol and Villamor. Tirol will talk about the elder Aumentado’s life as a student and politician.

Villamor will talk of him as a grandfather and his work ethics.

Grenie will give the closing remarks.

Following Evasco’s message, Aris will give the response on behalf of the family. His mother, the Birthday Girl Grenie, will give the closing remarks.