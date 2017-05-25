Economic Partnership with China firms up with arrival of ASEAN China Center (ACC) delegates

Manila, Phl – 23 May 2017 – 16 Delegates from ASEAN China Center (ACC) arrived for a two-day briefing on trade and investment expected to bolster cooperation between the two countries.

Led by the Department of Trade and Industry, officials from the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), Board of Investments (BOI), and Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) organized a Business Matching and Networking Dinner at the South Ballroom, Diamond Hotel to enable an environment where Philippine and Chinese companies can do business together.

As DTI Assistant Secretary for Trade and Investments Promotion Group Rosvi C. Gaetos stated in her welcome remarks, “As we host the ASEAN Summit on its 50th founding anniversary with the theme “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World”, we continue to reaffirm our readiness for deeper economic partnerships within the ASEAN region and with our extended neighbors such as China”.

