DTI TO ENTREPS: CONTINUE THE ENTREPRENEURIAL REVOLUTION.
by admin | Apr 26, 2017 | DTI Updates, Features, Photo Story |
DTI TO ENTREPS: CONTINUE THE ENTREPRENEURIAL REVOLUTION. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez encouraged more than 150 existing and aspiring entrepreneurs to continue the entrepreneurial revolution in the country, during the launching program of the Kapatid Mentor Me and free negosyo seminar in Pasig on 24 April. Said launching, which is in partnership with Go Negosyo, Philippine Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Pasig City Mayor Bobby Eusebio, Association of Filipino Franchisers and Philippine Franchise Association, is the newest addition to the already existing 33 Mentor Me Roll-outs in various cities across the country (as of 17 April 2017), participated in by more than 4,300 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). To sustain entrepreneurial revolution, Sec. Lopez asked participants to be “smart entrepreneurs” by welcoming continuous innovation and developing unique selling propositions in their dream businesses, through the business mentoring provided by Negosyo Centers. He also shared government’s initiatives to help MSMEs acquire market access by mainstreaming the best of MSME products through the Go Lokal! stores, as well as access to finance through President Rodrigo Duterte’s Pondo para sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3) as direct response to the “5-6” lending scheme. With know-how and right mindset, an entrepreneurial nation is what will give Filipinos a good chance towards economic prosperity, according to him.