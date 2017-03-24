DTI, SM’S KULTURA SIGN DEAL TO OPERATE GO LOKAL!

MAKATI – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Kultura, the country’s largest retailer of homegrown products, signed an agreement on 24 March to open Go Lokal! stores in SM Makati.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez, together with Industry Promotion Assistant Secretary Rosvi Gaetos and DTI 4-B Regional Director Joel Valera signed the agreement with Kultura represented by its Senior Vice-President for Operations Ivy Frances Yap and Merchandising Head Fatima Uy. This partnership allows Kultura to operate and manage Go Lokal! in order to provide greater market access to micro, small, and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs).

Go Lokal! is a design-led concept store and market platform showcasing modern and indigenous quality products crafted, designed, and created by innovative Philippine micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It is mostly found in consumer-frequented locations as a mainstream distribution channel for world-class products while offering value for money to consumers. Go Lokal! is a public-private collaboration and serves as avenue for incubation, marketing, and branding for the best of Philippine MSME products including the next generation One Town One Product (OTOP) offerings.

“Kultura and Go Lokal! are complementary avenues to help our local MSMEs gain retail foothold in the Philippine domestic market. We are pleased to open a Go Lokal! together with Kultura as a testament of our collective thrust of inclusive growth and development of our MSMEs.” said Secretary Ramon Lopez.

The trade chief also said that aside from providing market access for MSME products, the Go Lokal! is a platform for new entrepreneurs to test the marketability of their products without fear of losing out on rental and commercial costs because their Go Lokal! experience is free-of-charge.

Kultura is the leading brand for uniquely Filipino products.

“Kultura has become a showcase of local artistry and craftsmanship and furthers its advocacy by partnering with the DTI for its Go Lokal Project, providing a venue for the distribution and promotion of products sourced from MSMEs,” said Ms. Ivy Yap.

Its Go Lokal pop-up store opens in April and will run throughout the year at the 2nd level of SM Makati.