DTI Reminds Business Owners to Renew Business Name Registration

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reminds business owners whose BN registrations will expire on June 30, 2017. DTI Bohol accepts early renewal of business name registration three (3) months before its expiry.

BN registrations that have already expired, but are still within three (3) months or ninety (90) days from the expiry date will be renewed without penalty. On the other hand, BN registrations that expired ninety one (91) days or more after their expiry dates can still be renewed but, with a fifty percent (50%) penalty/surcharge on the basic fee.

Business name registrations not renewed beyond one hundred eighty (180) days will be deleted automatically from our records thus, a new registration will be required.