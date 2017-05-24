DTI PARTNERS WITH NEW ZEALAND TO IMPROVE EASE OF DOING BUSINESS.

by | May 24, 2017 | Headlines, Photo Story | 0 comments

U

DTI PARTNERS WITH NEW ZEALAND TO IMPROVE EASE OF DOING BUSINESS. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez (center) and New Zealand (NZ) Ambassador to the Philippines (PH) H.E. David Strachan (4th from L) recently (2 May 2017) discussed government-to-government (G2G) cooperation between both sides, touching on the streamlining of government regulatory processes to improve ease of doing business (EODB) in PH. The trade chief is optimistic that the PH-NZ partnership would be a game changer in achieving reforms in the country’s regulatory environment in order to attract more investments and create more jobs for Filipinos. Following this, a two-week ‘G2G Know-How’ scoping mission by experts from NZ was conducted in Quezon City, Cebu City, and Davao City from 2 to 12 May 2017 to identify hurdles in the business registration process and showcase NZ’s expertise in EODB, being one of the top countries in the EODB Report. The EODB agenda is a priority thrust of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), anchored on President Rodrigo Duterte’s socio-economic agenda. Also in the meeting were National Competitiveness Council (NCC) Co-Chairman Guillermo Luz (3rd from L), DTI Assistant Secretary for Competitiveness and Ease of Doing Business Group (CEODBG) Arturo Boncato (2nd from L) and Competitiveness Bureau Assistant Director Mary Lou Gesilva (leftmost).

Submit a Comment