DTI issues circular on proper use of certification marks

The Department of Trade and Industry’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) issued a Memorandum Circular to clarify the proper use of the Philippine Standard (PS) and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) marks on products under mandatory certification.

The BPS disseminated Memorandum Circular 16-04 or the Clarificatory Policy on the Use and Monitoring of the Product Certification Marks Prescribed by the Department Administrative Order (DAO) 04:2008 and 05:2008 and their Implementing Guidelines to address concerns of manufacturers, importers, and traders on the use of the prescribed PS Mark logo and on the location where to affix the ICC stickers.

The Circular specifies how a PS mark or an ICC sticker should be affixed; and provides the appropriate dimensions and design of the PS Mark; and, the verification process for the said marks.

The Circular also specifies that the PS or ICC mark should be placed on the product. As exceptions, the circular indicates when a mark/sticker is not practicable: on a ballast, lamp, circuit breaker, electric tape, wires and cables, and, flat cord; and, when affixing the sticker, will cause damage to its original packaging such as on television set, air conditioning unit, refrigerator, and, microwave oven.

The correct design of the PS Mark including the license number is prescribed in Annex C of the IRR of DAO 04:2008. The PS license number shall be part of the PS mark indicated at the bottom of the said mark.

On the verification of the PS mark or ICC sticker, the Circular also indicates that the manufacturers and importers shall allow the DTI monitors and enforcers to access their stock room or warehouse to verify their product inventories bearing either the PS or ICC mark. When a manufacturer or importer fails to present the appropriate product’s box/package, the Circular cites that it shall be construed as a violation of the provisions and be dealt with in accordance with established rules and policies.

Signed last 19 August 2016, the BPS Memorandum Circular No. 16-04 or the Clarificatory Policy on the Use and Monitoring of the Product Certification Marks Prescribed by the Department Administrative Order (DAO) 04:2008 and 05:2008 and the Respective Implementing Guidelines took effect after its publication in a national newspaper of general circulation last 22 December 2016.

DTI-BPS Officer-in-Charge Atty. Marimel D. Porciuncula emphasizes, “More importantly, this Circular will benefit the consumers. Considering that the industry has been clarified on the issue of where to place the PS and ICC marks on a certified product, it will be easier for consumers to locate these marks thus, are assured of their safety.”

For a copy of the Memorandum Circular 16-04, visit the BPS Standards and Conformance Portal at www.bps@dti.gov.ph. For more info on the said circular, call BPS at (02) 751.4720/ 507.7307.#