DTI IMPLEMENTS CAPDEV TO JAGNA MSMEs

The Department of Trade and Industry Bohol Provincial Office through its Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (DTI-CARP BPO) in partnership with the Jagna Sustainable Micro-Enterprise Development Unit (JASMED) of LGU-Jagna conducted a Values-Based Entrepreneurship Training to its 7 assisted micro-entrepreneurs in their locality on February 22, 2017. The said activity aims to improve the entrepreneurial competencies and skills of these micro entrepreneurs to push them forward to become more sustainable and competitive. More so, DTI through its SME Roving Academy, conducted a 2 day Financial Management Training on February 16-17,2017 to 13 assisted micro-enterprises of LGU-Jagna JASMED. (MTTay DTI-BPO)