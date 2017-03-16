DTI Holds “Updates on Product Standards and Trade Regulations Seminar”

DTI Bohol conducted a “Seminar on the Updates of Product Standards and Regulations” to the 35 members of the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) – Bohol Chapter last Saturday, March 11, 2017 at JJ’s Seafoods Village, K of C Drive, Gallares Avenue, Tagbilaran City.

The seminar was aimed at (1) informing Boholano Architects on R.A. 4109 otherwise known as the Philippine Standardization Law and its pertinent implementing rules and regulations; (2) raising awareness on Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) Certification Schemes – PS Mark and Import Commodities Clearance (ICC) as well as Mandatory Products under the BPS Certification Scheme; and (3) instilling standards and quality consciousness among architects in the practice of their profession. .

DTI BPO Consumer Advocacy and Education (CAE) Officer, TIDS Miguel C. Abuyabor, was the resource speaker of the seminar. Negosyo Center Bohol Counsellor Maribel R. Arbasto was also present to facilitate the activity and talk about the services of DTI Negosyo Center.

Members of UAP Bohol Chapter have expressed their thanks to DTI Bohol for the very fruitful activity and are looking forward to a seminar on PCAB Accreditation in the next months. UAP focal person, Archt. Ronald Jose T. Malanog also expressed his hopes for a more strengthened partnership with DTI in consumer welfare and protection.