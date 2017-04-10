DTI ENSURES PROMPT, EFFICIENT REDRESS FOR CONSUMERS

With high regard for consumers, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) commits in providing the consuming public with a prompt and efficient resolution of their complaints.

The DTI-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) reported that from January to February this year, the department received 1,460 complaints — all of which fully settled.

Of the 1,460 complaints, 337 were dismissed, 274 were archived, 269 were endorsed to other government agencies, 53 were escalated to adjudication, and 527 were resolved early through mediation.

DTI-FTEB Director-in-Charge Ferdinand Manfoste noted that 98.67 percent of those complaints resolved early through

mediation were acted on within 10 working days only.

“The DTI is highly committed to working on a complaint on time and efficiently. To do this, we firmly adhere to our Department Administrative Order [DAO] No. 13-02, Series of 2013,” Manfoste stressed. Section 4 of Rules II and III of the said DAO states that resolution of complaints falling under the DTI’s jurisdiction shall not exceed 10 working days by mediation while 20 working days by adjudication.

Manfoste also pointed out that there were 269 complaints endorsed to other government agencies because those did not fall under the jurisdiction of the DTI. He assured, though, that these were given with necessary actions by the lawful agencies.

Meanwhile, the director-in-charge explained that 53 complaints were escalated to adjudication because some complainants and respondents failed to reach an agreement during the mediation stage.

But Manfoste ensures that, as much as possible, complaints are amicably settled during mediation stage to save both parties’ time and expenses.

One consumer, who asked for help regarding his request for a refund from a company, thanked the department and said, “I hope you will continue exercising your function to protect consumers like me.”

