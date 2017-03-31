DTI enforces 30-day period of securing Sales Promotion Permit prior to its implementation

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced to the companies operating in the country that it will strictly enforce the 30-day submission of application for a sales promotion permit prior to implementation.

The Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau’s Sales Promotion Division (FTEB-SPD) of the DTI conducted a forum for Philippine businesses on the strict implementation of securing a sales promotion permit 30 days prior to the start of their promotional programs and activities last 14 March 2017 at the Berjaya Hotel in Makati City.

According to Article 116 of the Republic Act 7394 or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, “No person shall conduct any sales campaign, including beauty contest, national in character, sponsored and promoted by manufacturing enterprises without first securing a permit from the concerned department at least thirty (30) calendar days prior to the commencement thereof.”

Two hundred forty-eight representatives from small, medium and large companies in the country participated in the discussions on issues that they are experiencing in securing a sales promotion permit, particularly on concerns on the digital market environment.

During the forum, DTI-Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Undersecretary Atty. Teodoro C. Pascua emphasized, “It is crucial for the private sector to adhere to the said mandatory provision. The DTI will ensure that all companies with sales promotional activities will comply by its conduct of regular enforcement activities”.

The DTI-FTEB advised its stakeholders to plan and file their applications for sales promotion permit with the Department with enough lead time to meet their implementation date target.

For more information on securing a Sales Promotion Permit from the Department, call DTI Direct 751.3330 or send an email message to[email protected] or [email protected]