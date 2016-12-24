DTI encourages public to report SMS scams

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is encouraging the public to help fight scammers by reporting text scams.

During the Christmas season, many may have received text messages from unknown sources informing them that they have been charged by the phone company or that they have won in a raffle promo which they have not entered and then they are asked to send a load to a mobile phone or deposit money to a certain account.

These SMS fraudulent messages may be reported to the following : Report message and mobile number to National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) at tel # 926.7722 orhttp://www.ntc.gov.ph/publicassistance_textmessage.php or report these numbers to http://www.globe.com.ph/stopspam (Globe)or http://smart.com.ph/corporate/smart-to-know (Smart) or call *888 .

The DTI has released the following tips on how to detect text scams:

1. The text message was sent through an 11-digit mobile number (ex. 09123456789) instead of a special three or four-digit number. Legitimate raffle or promo sponsors have a special three or four-digit code from the mobile network providers that are used to register and notify participants through short messaging service (SMS);

2. A subscriber has won a brand new car or a big amount from a raffle or contest when in fact, he didn’t join any;

3. A subscriber is asked to either call the sender, send load or deposit a certain amount of cash as processing fee or tax payment prior to claiming the prize;

4. A subscriber is rushed to claim the prize. Legitimate sales promotions are required to give winners 60-day period from the date of notification or announcement to claim the prize/s. More importantly, winners of promos with prizes exceeding P500 are required to be notified through registered mail, and not through text messages alone, per the Consumer Act of the Philippines;

5. Text scams use bogus DTI permit number. Promo activities are required to have a permit from DTI, however, dubious text promos use bogus permit numbers to deceive subscribers. Consumers can verify the legitimacy of the promo with DTI.

For more information, call the nearest DTI Office. In Central Visayas, call DTI Cebu at (032) 255-7082, DTI Bohol (038) 412-3302, DTI Negros Oriental (035) 255-4781, DTI Siquijor (035) 344-2238. #