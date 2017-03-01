DTI DEVELOPS SINGLE PORTAL TO INCORPORATE SERVICES

The Depart5ment of Trade and Industry (DTI) Project Management Team for Business Registration (PMT-BR) developed a single portal to incorporate services from the Business Name Registration System (BNRS) to Philippine Business Registry System (PBRS).

As initial implementation, online services in BNRS which are available to Public like New Application, Request for Renewal, Online Payment, Download Certificate, TRN inquiry and Register Trade mark link will be incorporated to PBRS

DTI encourages BN registrants to access the Single Portal website, www.business.gov.ph, to register their business name end-to-end.

For more information on this system, BN registrants may call the DTI Call Center through 751.3330 and Business Name Registration System (BNRS) Helpdesk at 751.3142, 751.3259 and 751.3257. They may also email PMT-BR at [email protected].