DTI conducts 2017 NCC Customer Experience Survey

The National Competitiveness Council (NCC) through the DTI is again conducting its 6th run of the Customer Experience Survey for Renewal of Business Permit. The said survey is conducted once a year during the renewal period of business permits. For this year, the survey will be conducted from January to February and is targeted to cover 164 local government units (LGUs). It aims to determine satisfaction level and assess performance of LGUs in terms of Business Permits and Licensing System (BPLS) standards for renewal process of business permit.

To comply with Pres. Duterte’s pronouncement during his inaugural speech for government agencies to reduce requirements and processing time for all government transactions, the DTI together with the DILG and the newly created DITC signed the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 01, Series of 2016 which aims is to revise the standards in processing business permits and licenses in all cities and municipalities in the country. In the new JMC, the standard processing time for the renewal of business permit takes only 1 day or less with only two requirements needed: 1. Barangay clearance and 2. Basis for computing taxes, fees, and charges (e.g. Income Tax Returns).