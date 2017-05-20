DTI completes MSMEs help menu with KMMP

TAGBILARAN CITY, May 18, (PIA)–The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) completes its two programs dealing with helping micro small and medium enterprises (MSMsE) hand holding them to sustain and link with other available help to sustain them and upscale into a better surviving industry.

This as the DTI brings to Bohol its second micro, small and medium enterprise retooling programs with 25 entrepreneurs availing of the Kapatid Mentor Me Program (KMMP).

Next to its Small Medium Enterprise Development Roving Academy (SMEDRA), which was launched in Bohol years back, the DTI brings this mentoring program that aims to get to the 95% of the economy which is the micro industries, according to DTI 7 Regional Director Asteria Caberte, during a press con after launching the program here at the Metrocenter Hotel, May 17.

The KMMP started as a joint under taking of the DTI Go Negosyo and aims to usher in an entrepreneurial mindset by linking the micro, small medium enterprises (MSMEs) to large enterprises in a symbiotic supply and demand relationship.

Top achieve this linkages, MSMEs should be provided with capacity buildings as well as access to technology, consultations by business elders and financing.

These include the conduct of trainings, seminars, one -n one mentoring sessions, business matching and other capacity building activities that ate all geared towards the successful integration of the MSMEs into the thriving industry clusters, DTI said.

This means the program can help MSMEs scale up their businesses through regular coaching and mentorship by business owners and practitioners on the various functional areas of entrepreneurships.

In Bohol, 25 MSMEs short listed by the 7 Negosyo Centers here enrolled in the province’s first batch of KMMP, an even bigger number of MSMEs taking the long queue just to get to the free program, said Marisol Balistoy, DTI Bohol caretaker.

The 95% micro economies often do not survive and they get lost because they do not always get the help they need and nobody helps them, SME Development Adviser Engr. Merly Cruz added.

in fact of the 95%, 99.2% are micro and small industries whose survival rate is hardly 50%, she pointed out.

These micro and small industries are the potential suppliers of the micro processes for large industries for their future processes, Cruz who used to be DTI assistant secretary said.

The country is so keen on helping these MSMEs because they create 2 or every 3 new jobs, and sustaining it even for its job generation strategy, could already mean significant improvements in the economy, Cruz hinted.

With the KMMP, they can hopefully expand their network, if they have financing problems, the KMMP brings the micro-financiers to them, mentors them on the access to markets, new technologies, business adviser or critic and supply matching.

At the Bohol launch, Caberte said they invited 300 MSMEs to join the 25 MSMEs in the first two KMMP sessions, of which over 350 business owners and operators came.

During the first two sessions, the DTI brought in topics on Entrepreneurial Mind Setting and Values Formation with mentor Rey Calooy founder and CEO of RNC Marketing, while local business icons Emgr Arnold Labunog of Jojie’s Bakeshop and Dr Ed Escalona owner of Our DeliBread came in to inspire the entrepreneurs.

Also in during the launching and initial sessions was Henry Tenedero who talked about Marketing. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)

