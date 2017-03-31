DTI CHIEF SPEAKS AT THE BIENNIAL CONVENTION OF FEDERATION OF FILIPINO-CHINESE CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY.
DTI CHIEF SPEAKS AT THE BIENNIAL CONVENTION OF FEDERATION OF FILIPINO-CHINESE CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY. Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez addressed recently (26 March) hundreds of Filipino-Chinese business leaders representing 150 member organizations across the country, during the 31st Biennial Convention of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) in Pasay City. The same event also saw election of officers and formulation of FFCCCII’s new plans and commitments for the next two years. As keynote speaker, the trade chief emphasized the government’s commitment to cultivate an enabling policy environment that is inclusive, as well as assured continuous improvement in the country’s business climate through President Rodrigo Duterte’s 10-point socio-economic agenda. Sec. Lopez called on the members of the private sector to remain active government partners towards the development of the Philippine economy, especially as it experiences sound macro-economic fundamentals, strong investors’ confidence and good governance. He also hoped that the organization’s future initiatives would complement current nation-building efforts, such as in mentoring micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), in support of spurring economic prosperity though employment and entrepreneurship. In this photo are key members of the FFCCCII, led by its Chairman Emeritus Lucio Tan (5th from L), President Angel Ngu (4th from R) and Honorary President Alfonso Siy (4th from L).