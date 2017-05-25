DTI Bohol To Conduct BAGWIS Re-orientation Seminar

The Department of Trade and Industry, Bohol Provincial Office (DTI-BPO) is set to conduct a one-day Re-orientation Seminar to all certified BAGWIS establishments in the province. This will be on May 30, 2017 from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon, at JJ’s Seafood Village, Tagbilaran City.

The seminar is also open to prospective businesses through their owners or representatives, who are interested to be certified as a BAGWIS establishment. During this activity, the following topics will be discussed by an invited speaker (1) Implementing Guidelines on the Grant of BAGWIS Award, and (2) the Shortchanging Act.

Prior to this event on the 30th, DTI-Bohol called a meeting with business owners and their representatives last May 5, 2017, where they were apprised about the BAGWIS program, when it started and what it takes to be a certified establishment.

Business owners who are interested to know more about the BAGWIS program and those who are interested to be certified are invited to attend the seminar on May 30.

For reservations, please call us at 501-8828 and look for Mercy or Miguel.

