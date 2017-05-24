DTI BOHOL LAUNCHES KAPATID MENTOR ME PROGRAM

The Department of Trade and Industry – Bohol Provincial Office launched on May 17 the Kapatid Mentor Me Program (KMMP), in partnership with the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE) and the Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).

The KMMP is a 12-module mentoring session for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), to help scale-up their business through weekly coaching and mentoring by business owners and practitioners on the different areas of entrepreneurship. The goal of the program is to produce confident entrepreneurs with the right mindset and business knowhow that will enable them to sustain and scale-up their business.

More than 300 participants coming from the business sector, government and other private institutions attended the whole day activity, which included a signing of the Memorandum of Agreement among DTI, PCE and BCCI to make official their partnership under the program.

Twenty five (25) mentees who earlier signed their commitment contract to the 9-week mentoring sessions began their modules 1 and 2 early in the afternoon together with the rest of the participants.

Speakers and KMMP mentor Mr. Rey Calooy of RNC Marketing Philippines delivered Module 1: Entrepreneurial Mind-Setting and Values Formation while local mentors Engr. Arnold Labunog of Jojie’s Bakeshop/Jojie’s Painitang Bol-anon and Dr. Ed Escalona of Our Delibread also shared their stories during the Inspirational Forum. On the other hand, Mr. Henry Tenedero of the Center for Learning and Teaching Styles-Philippines (CLTS) also delivered Module 2: Marketing.

KMMP Modules 3 to 12 will be held every Wednesday until July 12, 2017 with KMMP mentors from Cebu and Manila. The graduation ceremonies will be on July 21, 2017 during the Sandugo Regional Trade Fair, where the mentees are expected to showcase their products.

Among those who were present during the launch were retired DTI Undersecretary Engr. Merly Cruz, who is currently the PCE Advisor for SME Development, DTI-7 Regional Director Aster Caberte, PCE Visayas Coordinator Dean Virgilio Espeleta, BCCI President Engr. Albert M. Uy. #