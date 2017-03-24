DTI-BOHOL CELEBRATES WORLD CONSUMER RIGHTS DAY 2017

March 15, 2017, Tagbilaran City. As the world celebrates Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) 2017, so does the Department of Trade and Industry – Bohol Province.

Bannering the theme “Building a Digital World Consumers Can trust”, DTI Bohol conducted an ORIENTATION SEMINAR ON E-PRESYO AND NO SHORT CHANGING ACT to consumer groups and students from the Bohol Island State University, Holy Name University, University of Bohol and the Bohol Institute of Technology. The activity was held at DTI-Bohol Conference Room last March 15, 2017 from 1:30 up to 4:00 o’clock in the afternoon. The activity aimed to inform and empower consumers and that they be educated of their rights.

The “e-presyo” is an online price monitoring system where the public can readily access price monitoring and comparative price reports through the DTI website or through an application downloadable in smart phones.

On the other hand, RA 10909 or the No Shortchanging Act regulates shortchanging acts by business establishments and defines the rights of the consumers to demand exact change from them. The speakers of the activity were Miguel Abuyabor and Jose D. Hibaya of DTI-Bohol.