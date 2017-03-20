DTI announces 2017 nationwide Kapatid Mentor ME schedule

In line with the administration’s agenda of advancing the micro, small and medium enterprises, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez announced the nationwide schedule of the Kapatid Mentor ME for 2017.

The Kapatid Mentor ME Program aims to assist MSMEs scale up and sustain their businesses through weekly coaching and mentoring by business owners and practitioners on different functional areas of entrepreneurship. it is a joint program of DTI and the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship – Go Negosyo.

“With our strong desire to help the country’s MSMEs and provide jobs to Filipinos, DTI and PCE-Go Negosyo conceptualized the Kapatid Mentor ME Program to serve as the entrepreneurs’ guide to a globally competitive enterprise,” DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

The trade chief, as chair of the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ (AEM) Meeting and Related Meetings, continues to champion the MSME development thrust at the meeting with his fellow ASEAN economic leaders, bringing the said national priority to the regional agenda.

The Kapatid Mentor ME sessions kicked off last March 8, 2017 in Catbalogan, Samar and will run in 89 areas in 16 regions throughout the country until the end of the year.

The 11-week program will have weekly modules such as Marketing, Financial Management, Human Resource Management, Operations Management among others. On the 11th week, the mentee is required to present his/her business improvement plan, incorporating the learning from the lectures and mentoring sessions.

To qualify as a mentee, the entrepreneur should be a business owner or manager of an enterprise with an asset of P3 million and below, operating for at least one year.

“To help address poverty, we are consistently determined to produce more entrepreneurs, as well as generate more jobs for Filipinos,” Sec. Lopez said.