DTI ADOPTS INTERNATIONAL STANDARD ON ANTI-BRIBERY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

The Department of Trade and Industry- Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) adopted as Philippine National Standard (PNS) the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 37001:2016 Anti-bribery management systems – Requirements with guidance for use.

This PNS is applicable only to bribery and specifies requirements and provides guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, reviewing and improving an antibribery management system This document addresses bribery in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors; bribery by the organization; bribery by the organization’s personnel acting on the organization’s behalf or for its benefit; bribery of the organization’s business associates acting on the organization’s behalf or for its benefit; bribery of the organization; bribery of the organization’s personnel in relation to the organization’s activities; bribery of the organization’s business associates in relation to the organization’s activities; and, direct and indirect bribery.

The standard sets out requirements and provides guidance for a management system designed to help an organization to prevent, detect, and respond to bribery and comply with anti-bribery laws and voluntary commitments applicable to its activities.

The DTI-BPS is the National Standards Body of the Philippines. It is the Philippines’ member to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

A copy of the standard may be availed for a minimal fee from the Standards Data Centre at 751.4736/507.7307 and [email protected] .

