DOLE, Edukasyon.ph partner for Online Career Awareness for Senior High School students

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and education startup Edukasyon.ph (www.edukasyon.ph) have partnered to increase student awareness online on jobs and improve decision making of students and parents in getting the right education for the careers they aspire to.

“We are excited to be working with Edukasyon.ph in sharing with our thousands of senior high school students the career information they need to get the right skills for the jobs. As early as now, we want our students to know the different job possibilities out there for their chosen career path,” said Secretary Silvestro Bello III, DOLE Secretary.

Under the partnership, DOLE’s Philjobnet and Edukasyon.ph will be linking up their website systems to jointly share school and job information with senior high school students and parents. Students who want to know what are the available jobs out there can find jobs offered by Philjobnet in the different professions at the Discover Careers section of Edukasyon.ph.

“This partnership will help students explore all the opportunities that are tied to their specific choice of course for college or Senior High School track. On the other hand, jobseekers will also be given a chance to know more about how they can be able to expand their opportunities by providing them with information about educational resources that are available for them.” said Edukasyon.ph Founder & CEO, Henry Motte-Munoz.

The Memorandum on Agreement was signed on 21 December 2016 at the DOLE Ople Hall between DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III and Edukasyon Founder and CEO Henry Motte-Munoz.

Edukasyon.ph (www.edukasyon.ph) is a social enterprise that helps students discover, search and apply for the education that fits their career aspirations. They can explore from a diverse list of careers and choose from more than 6000 senior high schools, 2000 colleges and universities, 4000 tech-voc schools and training centers.

About Edukasyon.ph

Edukasyon.ph was established by French-Filipino Henry Motte-Muñoz in 2014. A graduate of the London School of Economics and Harvard Business School, Henry was inspired to launch an education website in the Philippines because of the poor sources of information on academic opportunities in the country and overseas. He is the only Filipino who made it to the Class of 2015 Asia 21 Young Leaders, a network of young leaders from across the Asia Pacific, representing the private, public, and non-profit sectors. Henry is one of 10 Filipinos included in the Forbes 30 under 30 for 2016. The list features young entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders in Asia across 10 fields.