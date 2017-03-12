CLERGY SUPPORTS CRIME WAR. Seriously taking on issues on Bohol’s peace and security situation, members of the Special Action Committee (SAC), which is under the umbrella of the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC), meet with Gov. Edgar M. Chatto and Bishops Alberto Uy and Patrick Parcon, of the Dioceses of Tagbilaran and
Archives
Categories
Recent news
- CLERGY SUPPORTS CRIME WAR.
- ARTS MONTH culminates on a magical Abatan backdrop
- PO2 Arlene Manatad: One, only woman SWAT
- HNU gets free Smart wifi
- Police adopt parameters for antidrug enforcement teams
- Fire Prevention Month tip:
- New building marks start of new Cortes says Mayor Iven
- PH exports surge 22.5% in January 2017
- PH exports surge 22.5% in January 2017
- PCSupt Taliño turns over P4.87 M Cortes station
- PH’s economic priority deliverables in ASEAN reaffirm inclusive growth agenda
- PPOC wants BFAR explain sanga ban
- NEW CHINESE TRADE MINISTER MARKS FIRST OFFICIAL VISIT TO PHL
- ASEAN tungo sa sama-sama at makabagong pagsulong
- PH takes helm of ASEAN trade ministers meet Trade chief gives preview, lays down priorities