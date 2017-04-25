CLEANER AIR IN BOHOL
Gov. Edgar Chatto meets with USAID/B leaders and other development partners, who are working together hand-in-glove with the Department of Defense (DoD) Pacific Command, to discuss possibilities to enhance the capacity of the Philippine Government and its key partners to plan, design and implement low emission development strategies (LEDS) contributing to the Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs) in the power, transport and land use sectors.
Key activities include (a) Strengthening Capacity in Low Emission Development through greenhouse gas (GHG) Inventory and Preparation of GHG Management Plans; (b) Increased Investments into Clean Energy Projects. This will sustain USAID’s mentoring program, which will enable project developers and investors to package and finance viable clean energy projects.
Also present are DOE Chief Investment Specialist Lisa S. Go and Lily Gutierrez, Energy Policy Specialist from the Environment Office of USAID Philippines.