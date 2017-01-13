City sets P111 M worth of modern infra for ’17

TAGBILARAN CITY, January 13 (PIA)–Tagbilaran City continues to keep up to the demands of a modern city, and beyond its newly concreted roads with drainage systems, Light Emitting Diode (LED) street lights and traffic lights with counters by allocating some P111 million worth of modern infra for 2017.

Sometime within the year, a key element in major big cities in the world would also be installed in Tagbilaran, one that would possibly elevate the city to be among the country’s bustling metropolises from a quaint and laid-back city.

City Mayor John Geesnell Yap said in the next months, electronic information boards would be erected in the city’s thoroughfares as a way to put up announcements and emergency broadcasts.

The development would also be in tandem with the formal setting up of the City Command Center at the basement of the newly refurbished city hall, he added.

Tagbilaran city has pushed for an additional P15 million information Technology development and the installation of citywide surveillance systems through its closed circuit televisions in all major intersections, public schools and barangays.

This would be another vital information supply to the Command Center which would then issue relevant information, or any monitored development worth everybody’s time.

At a meeting with the City Peace and Order Council, Mayor Yap reminded barangay chairmen to submit a list of priority areas where the city could put the surveillance system in their jurisdiction so that they can map out the infrastructure.

All data from these video recording machines would be transmitted to the City Command Center for compilation and immediate reference.

City IT head Charles Borja also said they have completed he mapping of city’s barangays and would soon proceed with the installations.

Emergency announcements, early warnings against disasters, important information would be there for people to see while on the go, hinted Mayor Yap at the Kapihan sa PIA opener for January 2017.

Electronic information board, or LED boards are regular fixtures in streets of major cities, broadcasting announcements, information and even on new products.

For Tagbilaran, traffic advisories, upcoming weather systems, tourism promotions and key information would be a new addition to the already shifting street-scape.

As to street lights, 2017 would be a year for the installation of more LED street lights for the stretch from Bohol Wisdom School to Ubujan, the mayor reported.

The portion is the only stretch of national highway in the city without the city branded street lights.

The mayor, who decided to take a break from the license processing and business permits renewal at the city hall for the Kapihan, also revealed the timeline for the setting up of similar streetlights along Ramon Enerio Street.

In its City Peace and Order and Public Safety Plan, Tagbilaran has allocated some P42 million for these facilities.

Until the city would have completed a concreting project, it can not immediately put up the street lights

For its traffic lights installation to facilitate traffic flow, the city has also allocated P14.4 million, which includes the hiring of traffic personnel, the plan which got approved January 12.

For more concreting projects, by 2017, the city has allocated P54 million for its priority construction for city and barangay roads, reads City local government operations chief Mardonio Roxas. (rac/PIA-7/Bohol)