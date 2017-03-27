CIAP DRIVES TOWARDS EFFICIENCY, LAUNCHES ONE STOP WINDOW IN TACLOBAN

Tacloban City – With the target to increase competency, the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP) opened a one-stop window facility in Tacloban City last March 20, 2017 to cater to licensing, arbitration and training needs of aspiring local contractors in the regions.

Undersecretary for CIAP Atty. Ruth B. Castelo, together with DTI Region VIII Director Cynthia Nierras fore fronted the opening of the event to enhance the access and delivery of CIAP services in the provinces.

Services that can be availed at the newly opened facility include construction licensing and registration issued by Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB); handling of contract claims, arbitration and mediation for disputes arising from contract concerns administered by Construction Industry Arbitration Commission (CIAC); and signing up for various training programs under the Construction Manpower Development Foundation (CMDF).

PCA Leyte Chapter President Engr. Victorio Esperas, Jr. and PCA Ormoc Chapter President Jonathan Bautista graced the event by welcoming such initiative and declaring their support for the project. Also present in the event are TESDA Regional Director Cleta Omega, and representatives from Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Agriculture (DA), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), National Housing Authority (NHA), Department of the Interior and Local Government Region VIII, National Economic and Development Authority, Social Security System, PhilHealth, Department of Public Works and Highways and Home Development Mutual Fund -Tacloban.

“By bringing our services to the regions, we’re enabling our contractors to save incidental expenses incurred in fare and accommodation. Filing will be easier and ultimately, we can reduce red tape and eradicate fixers.” said Undersecretary Castelo in her keynote speech.

Usec Castelo also added that for the first time in the history of the industry, President Duterte’s administration acknowledges the fact that the construction industry is a vital factor in development along with other industry sectors’ efforts.

“CIAP, the DTI, Regional Offices and stakeholders are working together to provide our valued Filipino contractors with first-rate services in the comforts of their regions.” Usec Castelo ended on a high note.

There are also service windows currently assisting in Regions I- La Union, III-Pampanga, V-Legaspi, VII-Cebu, X-Cagayan de Oro, VII- Davao and Cordillera Administrative Region.

CIAP is an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry that promotes, accelerates and regulates the growth of construction industry in the country.

It has five implementing boards namely; the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB), the Philippine Overseas Construction Board (POCB), the Philippine Domestic Construction Board (PDCB), the Construction Industry Arbitration Commission (CIAC), and the Construction Manpower Development Foundation (CMDF).