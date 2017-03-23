CHINA’S VICE PREMIER WANG YANG AND DTI SEC. RAMON LOPEZ LAUNCHED SME CROSS BORDER BUSINESS MATCHING FORUM TO REINVIGORATE PHILIPPINE-CHINA COMMERCIAL TIES.
In the effort to solidify and operationalize the Strategic Cooperation Agreement signed during the visit of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to Beijing last October 2016, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in partnership with the Bank of China (BOC), the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), and the International Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ICCP) organized the Philippines-China SME Cross-border Business Matching on 18 March at the Manila Hotel. DTI Secretary Ramon M. Lopez (right) and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang (left), who was in the country for a 3-day official visit, graced the event to underscore both governments’ strong support for SME development initiatives and for the renewed commercial engagements between the two countries. The business matching sessions brought together more than 600 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from Philippines and China representing industries such as agriculture, fisheries, food processing, furniture, tourism, real estate, construction, construction equipment and building materials, iron and steel, e-commerce and information technology, textiles and garments.