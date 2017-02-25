CHATTO’S BIRTHDAY, DAY OF SERVICE

A life lived in service for others is a life worth celebrating. And what better way to celebrate than with the people to whom this life of service is offered. Thus, Gov. Edgar Chatto who celebrated his 57th birthday on February 21, spent the entire day with various Boholano sectors.

After mass officiated by Fr. Lito Geangan at the chapel in their Balilihan home, the governor shared breakfast with family, first lady and Balilihan mayor Pureza Veloso-Chatto, municipal and barangay officials, relatives, Capitol employees, and friends. He also met with Philhealth team led by Regional Vice President William O. Chavez and Philhealth Bohol Chief Social Insurance Officer Mona Liza O. De Veyra.

Inaugurates Infra Projects

Chatto then proceeded to Catigbian to meet with Vice Gov. Dionisio Balite, Catigbian Mayor Boy Lurot, Brgy. Capt. Darwin Lanoy, and the Provincial Engineer’s Office headed by Engr. Ben Redulla for the blessing and inauguration of the reconstructed Causwagan Box Culvert in which leads to Bogtongbod, Clarin. The project was implemented by the Provincial Engineer’s Office.

Later in Sagbayan, the governor, vice governor, engineering team were joined by Sagbayan Mayor Ric Suarez and DILG Provincial Director Ma. Louisella Lucino at the blessing, ribbon cutting and re-opening of reconstructed San Antonio and Calangahan Bridges. Both projects were completed under the Bohol Earthquake Assistance program.

TARSIER 117 Jagna

In the afternoon, Chatto led the opening of TaRSIER117 sub-office in Jagna.

22 new members for TaRSIER117 Jagna have been trained by TaRSIER117 senior personnel.

The opening of the new office aspires to meet standards for emergency management as part of public service.

TaRSIER117 offices will be opened in Carmen in September and in Loon next year to make emergency response strategic, efficient, and effective.

Jagna District Hospital-Teodoro B. Galagar District Hospital headed by Dr. Miguelito Jayoma also blessed its new elevator and equipment as part of hospital modernization program.

In the evening, the governor spent time with the Bohol Federation of Persons with Disabilities, Inc. led by Sir Toting Quilas. The BDFPI who are 18 years strong as an organization on the same day as the governor’s birthday has become an even more empowered sector in Bohol with its own training center and facility for the making of assistive devices.

The day came to a close in true spirit of genuine service and sacrifice at the recognition program for Operation Giving Back Bohol Surgical Mission led by Dr. Renato Rivera.

The surgical mission that has run for 12 years now is sponsored by the Provincial Government of Bohol, coordinated by the Philippine Gift of Life through president/CEO Fancy Baluyot, supported by the City Government of Tagbilaran led by Mayor Baba Yap, Borja Community Hospital headed by Dr. Melinda Borja, and the Bohol Medical Society led by Dr. Kazan Baluyot, and assisted by the DOH and the Rotary Club of Tagbilaran.

The surgical mission is a gift of both Chatto as well as Dr. Rivera who celebrated his birthday on February 24 to Boholano constituents to improve quality of lives through health. Bishop Abet Uy and Msgr. Jeff Malanog joined the honoring of medical volunteers.

Despite the long day, Chatto paid his last respects to the late Atty. Mia Mascarinas-Green who was laid to final rest that same afternoon. (Leah/EDCOM)