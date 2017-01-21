OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Effective Development Communications Unit

Chatto launches TaRSIER117 mobile app

Turnover ambulances, trucks, up scaling disaster reponses

The Telephone and Radio Systems Integrated Emergency Response or TaRSIER117 expands its services with the launch of the TaRSIER117 mobile application.

Gov. Edgar Chatto and Provincial Administrator Alfonso R. Damalerio II led the launching of the TaRSIER117 quick response application during a meeting of the Management Executive Board.

The app can be downloaded on the App Store for iOS smart phones or via Playstore for Android users.

The TaRSIER117 quick response application is a quick dialler app and it has a directory for numbers to call during emergency situations. When a call is made using the application, TaRSIER117 can locate the caller.

It will be modified later on to include quick guides on how to respond to emergency situations.

The mobile app launching was held after the blessing of new TaRSIER117 emergency response vehicles and equipment.

New ambulances and utility trucks for effective disaster response

Blessed were new vehicles including four ambulances, three utility vehicles (relief truck, boom truck, and evacuation truck), two rescue boats, as well as 6 sets of fire fighting protective equipment.

The day after, Gov Chatto turned over the two ambulances for district hospitals of Loon and Inabanga to Dr. Celestina Ma. dela Serna and Dr. Victor Allan Torrefranca, respective hospital chiefs in the presence of Provincial Administrator Ae Damalerio and Health Cluster Coordinator Dr. Cesar Tomas Lopez.

He also turned over a disaster relief truck to the Office of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office headed by Carmelita Tecson.

The mobile app launch and the provision of new TaRSIER117 vehicles and equipment are part of up scaling and strengthening of services for disaster preparedness and response.

Chatto inspects areas affected by heavy rains

Just this week, Gov. Chatto had to declare suspension of classes to ensure safety with the rise of flood waters in many areas of the province due to heavy rains brought about by a Low Pressure Area and the Tail End of a Cold Front.



Arriving from Davao City for the ASEAN 2017 HOSTING LAUNCH, the governor immediately inspected areas in Tubigon, Catigbian (Baang), Balilihan ( Hanopol ) and Cortes (Rosario and Loreto) where landslides & floodwaters were reported. He continued inspection of affected areas in Sikatuna, Loboc, Bilar, Carmen and Sagbayan the next day.



PDRRMO Head Anthony Damalerio immediately convened disaster relief teams of DSWD, PSWD & Red Cross upon the governor’s instructions. Search and rescue teams of TARSIER 117, PNP, AFP, COAST GUARD and other concerned agencies were on high alert level.



The Provincial Agriculture Office Chief Larry Pamugas was also instructed to immediately submit agriculture sector damage reports due to flooding.



Engineering teams were likewise dispatched to landslide affected areas.