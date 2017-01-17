Catch the Konsyumer Atbp every Saturday

Tune in to Konsyumer Atbp, (KATBP), DTI’s consumer education radio program, simultaneously aired over DZMM 630 kHz and Sky Cable channel 26, every Saturday from 10:30 in the morning to 12:00 noon.

Learn from the timely and informative discussions of DTI Undersecretary Ted Pascua and DZMM’s senior reporter, Alvin Elchico, on pressing relevant consumer-related programs and issues.

Participate in KATBP’s informative discussion and get a chance to win special prizes by sending your reactions/ comments to DZMM <space> REACT <space> MESSAGE and send to 2366.

For Facebook users, send messages and greetings online and type DZMM Teleradyo on the search box and click “Like”. Filipinos abroad can listen to Konsyumer Atbp at www.dzmm.com.ph . Just click “Listen Live” for the free live audio streaming.

KATBP is a partnership between the DTI-CPG and the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corporation for consumer advocacy.