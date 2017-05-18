Canadian companies eye products at PH food expo

Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Toronto (PTIC-Toronto) confirmed eight (8) Canadian food distributor and companies to visit the International Food Exhibition Philippines (IFEX) on May 19 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Participating companies are major companies in the mainstream and ethnic food trade business based in three provinces of Canada including British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. The Canadian delegation includes Loblaw, the biggest mainstream supermarket chain in Canada; Canda Six Fortune Enterprise Co Ltd, Corinthian Distributors Ltd and AFOD Ltd, all involved in ethnic market distribution; Bianca International Organic , known for bulk trading; APO Products, Wilby Commercial Ltd, and New Almanic International Ltd, companies known for distributing Filipino products in Canada. These companies will also be part of Incentive Program of DTI-Center for International Trade Exposition and Mission (CITEM), the organizer of IFEX, as they are classified as Very Important Buyer (VIB) at the said trade exposition.

“This is one way of further assisting our Filipino exporters in penetrating markets such as Canada,” said PTIC-Toronto Senior Trade Commissioner Maria Roseni M. Alvero.

With over 700 exhibitors, IFEX 2017 will highlight the Philippines and the ASEAN region as a reliable supplier of ingredients and specialty food, tropical fruits, vegetables, seafood, beverages, bakery and confectioneries, Halal certified products, natural and organic food as well as allied industries and services.

As the first Canadian Food Buying Mission to the Philippines, the mission is organized by the newly opened Trade Section of the Philippine Consulate General in Toronto, the representative office of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry in Canada.

The Canadian delegation is also expected to meet with Philippine exporters and brand owners in pre-arranged business meetings during IFEX.