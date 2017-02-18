Bohol slides to fourth From 3rd place in 2016

TAGBILARAN CITY, February 18 (PIA)—Bohol lost steam and sizzled as it slid to fourth among 13 sports delegations towards the closing days of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVRAA) meet held February 12-17, 2017 at the Teodoro Mendiola Sr Oval in Naga City.

On the second day of competitions, Bohol took a commanding second place, its athletes achievements even earning precious newspaper spaces all over Central Visayas but could not hold on to its edge.

Medal powerhouse Cebu City kept its 2016 lead and cemented a 25th straight winning streak for the CVRAA crown with 144 gold medals, 64 silvers and 77 bronze medals.

Observers always pick Cebu City as favorite, being the host of most schools with well-defined sports programs.

Cebu Province, which finished fourth overall in 2016 improved its position by skipping over two positions to trample then third placer Bohol and second placer Mandaue City to claim a spot as the region’s next delegation with the most medals.

Cebu Province nailed 37 gold medals, 41 silvers and 47 bronze medals to sidle in between Cebu City and next bigger contender Mandaue City.

On day three of the sports competitions, Bohol could not keep up with the gold harvest and settled for third, a position it continues to lose grip to Mandaue City, which had also a terrible showing in 2017.

Mandaue City finished off the sports hostilities emerging with 29 gold medals, 49 silver medals and 47 bronze medals to earn the third spot in the region’s pre qualifier to the Palarong Pambansa.

Bohol, which ranked third last year could only muster 25 gold medals, 38 silvers and 75 bronze medals to claim the fourth place.

Lapulapu City maintained its fifth place finish in 2016, with 23 gold medals35 silvers and 35 bronze medals.

Like Cebu Province, Tagbilaran City pulled out a stunning show and performed two notches better earning sixth place after five days of events.

Tagbilaran City bagged home 21 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 25 bronze medals in 2017, as against its 8th place finish in 2016 with only 8 gold medals, 20 silvers and 20 bronze medals then.

Tagbilaran City in 2017 overtook Danao City which has clung to the 7th place position it claimed in 2016.

Danao City could only make 17 gold medal finishes, 30 silver medals and 25 bronze medals this year.

From 9th rank in 2016, host City of Naga improved its standing to eight when its athletes finished off the games with 7 gold medals, 9 silver medals and 19 bronzes.

Then ranked 6th in 2016, Talisay City slumped to ninth position in 2017 earning 6 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 14 bronze finishes at the capping day of the tournaments.

The City of Bogo showed promise this year as from being last in 2016, the delegation improved its position massively; jumping over three notches to claim the 10th berth of the CVRAA 2017.

The City of Bogo posted 6 gold, 4 silver and 10 bronze slate after the 2017 hostilities.

Toledo City, which was occupying the 12th spot in 2016 jumped up to 11th and beat next contender Siquijor Province by one gold medal more.

Toledo City capped the days with 3 top finishes, 5 silver finishes and 4 bronze finishes.

On the other hand, Siquijor, which used to claim the 10th space in 2016 also slid off to 12th with only 2 golds, 4 silvers and a single bronze.

Carcar City, which used to have the 11th place in 2016 could only muster a silver and 4 bronze medals to settle at the tail end of the CVRAA 2017 roster.

The results are based on the final official medal tally on regular sports certified by Records and Results Chief Alberto L. Mangaron, Co-chief Mario Garcia and recorder Jonas Ledesma. (rac/PIA-7/Bohol)