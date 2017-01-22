Bohol, Naga, Davao pilots in connectivity

By JUNE S. BLANCO

FORTY national government agencies in one-stop shops in Ubay and Talibon towns?

Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado (Bohol, 2nd District), chair of the House Committee on Science and Technology said the idea is not far-fetched.

This after Bohol in the Visayas, Naga in Luzon and Davao in Mindanao will be piloted for the first ever satellite-based internet connectivity project.

Aumentado said the project augurs well for a stable connection so that Ubay and Talibon as well as their counterpart towns in Luzon and Mindanao may soon set up these one-stop shops initially with

These will spell savings for residents in these and nearby towns as they may just go to these shops to secure clearances and transact businesses with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Department of Trade and Industry, Social Security System and the like – for an initial 20 agencies.

Aumentado said Ubay and Talibon still has poor connectivity hence he pushed for the inclusion of these towns as project pilots.

Ubay and Talibon, he said, are the most populous towns in Bohol. Both have seaports while Ubay has an airport.

This spells booming business for both towns although at times, he said, the connectivity is poor.

“That is why Ubay and Talibon should get the first crack at better connectivity,” he explained.

This will give Bohol a competitive edge in the wake of the Asean integration, he said.

It is about time that Ubay should level up its business climate. With reliable internet, suppliers can find clients and buyers can find suppliers. Since both parties are working from their respective offices, time lost due to travel can be cut, he explained.