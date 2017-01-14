Bohol ICT Council Elects New Officers

The Bohol ICT Council elected its new set of officers on January 10, 2017 at the Governor’s Mansion in Tagbilaran City. Gov. Edgar M. Chatto inducted the new officers.

The officers come from diverse backgrounds including engineering, information technology, business, digital marketing, education, government, and freelancing. They have expressed their commitment to bring new ideas and usher in a new era of growth into the innovation community in Bohol.

They hope to engage with the different community sectors in Bohol to figure out how the council will be best able to help them. They are interested in listening to pulse of the Boholano people and making sure that the council understands the needs of the different communities.

The Bohol ICT Council will be spearheading the current government’s initiative of making Bohol digitally competitive. The new initiative of Digital Bohol which was launched in October of last year will also be a priority for the council this year.

The newly elected Bohol ICT Council officers are as follows:

President: Joanne Phillips

Vice President: Ben Skelton

Secretary: Babie Sarah Ladeza

Treasurer: Grethel Mende

Auditor: Ayeng Castro

Press Relations Officer: Zion Campo

Community Lead for eCommerce: Monica Jane Roldan

Community Lead for Freelancers: Jorine Bryan Agua

Community Lead for Hardware Technology: Roy Bayonas

Outgoing president Ms. Lai Biliran will be turning over the responsibilities to the new president Ms. Joanne Phillips within January.

(Zion Campo, Jerome Auza)

(Photo courtesy of Zion Campo)