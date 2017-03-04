Bohol Hosts 5th VICTOR Conference, Creative Congress, Education Summit

Everything starts with a dream and a strong commitment, Gov. Edgar Chatto addressed Information Technology Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry experts and Boholano government, business, academe stakeholders at the three-part forum that was the 5th Visayas ICT Organization (VICTOr) conference, 1st Bohol Education Summit, and 3rd Visayas Creative Congress this week.

The governor along with Usec. Monchito Ibrahim of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) signed commitment to support Bohol’s bid to become IT-BPM investment haven.

He affixed his signature along with Bohol ICT industry stakeholders in pursuing the IT-BPM industry specific 2017 Education Action Plan.

The gathering of industry experts and stakeholders focused on effective talent development and was aimed at linking education and industry needs in order for Bohol to become a major player in the industry, alongside initiatives to meet requirements on infrastructure and business environment.

The education and industry linkage replicates bridging models for already established economic pillars of tourism and agriculture in the province.

The IT BPM industry specific Education Action Plan for 2017 is comprised of priority programs such as faculty development/industry immersion, curriculum development, equipment and facility improvement and center of excellence/development certification.

Its activities include trainings, industry partnerships, establishment of a business incubator, and accomplishing requirements for center of excellence/development certification as part of achieving academic roadmap to support IT BPM industry needs.

The 2-day conference featured industry best practices through sharing from Visayas ICT councils particularly about strategies on opening up the ICT industry in the province. It also highlighted the Philippine IT BPM roadmap 2022, talent development strategies, cybersecurity and governance with particular spotlight on Bohol.

Industry experts included Stephanie Rosalinde Caragos-president of the National ICT Councils of the Philippines, Dan Reyes-president of the IT Business Process Association of the Philippines, Jonathan de Luzuriaga-president of the Philippine Software Industry Association, Penny Bongato-Talent Development Executive Director of IBPAP, Breyvan Tan-managing director of EC Council Singapore.

It also presented creative industries sharing from Alvin Juban-Game Development Association of the Philippines president, JD Abenaza-CEO of Zeenoh Games, John Dave Duenas-Manager of the Technology Business Incubator Center in Bacolod City, Xteve Abanto-Concept artist and Creative Director of 13Headz Studios, and Genesis Rana-founder of UV New School.

According to Dan Reyes, the IT industry brings in $22billion in revenue with over 1.1 million employed and another 1.5 million unique online workers in the country.

The Philippines has over 650+ IT BPM companies, making it the biggest employer next to government and also holds the distinction of being the contact center destination of the world, he reported.

Bohol ICT Council Lai Biliran stated the conference builds on the gains of Bohol being in the limelight of the digital landscape with the launch of Digital Bohol last year and the holding of major IT conferences such as Geeks on the Beach, (Open Collaboration with East Asia New Champions (OCEAN16). (Leah&Jasmine/EDCOM)