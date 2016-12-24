Bohol hands P450K legal aid fund to law enforcers

CORTES, Bohol, December 24 (PIA)— Governor Edgar Chatto hands Bohol’s assistance to a law enforcement program which provides legal assistance to state actors in the fight against drugs and criminality.

That day coincides when the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) noted a better batting average by getting more convictions than acquittals in the prosecution of drug offenders.

After several months of tracking dismaying accomplishments in the conviction rates as against those cases filed by authorities, members of the PPOC noted 11 drug convictions as against 4 acquittals and 2 dismissals.

In the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency report which the Department of Interior and Local Government read, it also showed that in the period from October to November 2016, a total of 193 drug related cases were filed.

The assistance goes to the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Bohol Chapter through its president Atty. Teodoro Lagang, for Bohol’s Legal Assistance to Effective Law Enforcement Program (LAELEP).

LAELEP is a program lodged at the IBP and entails the IBP giving of free legal assistance to law enforcement agents who may be getting counter-charges while in the performance of their legal duties.

In the implementation of the LAELEP, the program also extended to providing law enforcement agents the capacity to be more efficient in their case build up to get a better conviction rate.

The support system assures that state operatives in the performance of their duties do not necessarily dip their hands into their pockets just to defend themselves.

This too came as the PPOC noted that plenty of cases have been prosecution turn-downs largely due to insufficiency of evidence, failure to follow the custody of evidence protocols, and several technicality issues.

At the turn-over of the assistance to IBP for LAELEP, Gov Chatto explained that the fund was the initial tranche and another one would be given as soon as the IBP can use up the aid.

The governor also reminded those in attendance to the simple rites that the fund would be subject to normal auditing rules.

For the IBP, Atty Lagang assured the PPOC that the money would go to the intended projects even as he announced that an activity6 of the IBP for the program has been stated this week. (rac/PIA-7/Bohol)