Bohol Bike for peace, Visayas first during PNP Taliños term

TAGBILARAN CITY, May 9, (PIA)–It may have happened before, but the recent Bike for Peace activities organized by the Philippine National Police Regional Office 7 in Bohol is the first among the upcoming events, announced Police regional Chief PCSuperintendent Noli Taliño in Panglao.

General Taliño, who did not fail to mention the beautiful and scenic 18 kilometer route from Camp Dagohoy to Panglao passing through the Dauis causeway, said the Police Regional Office thought of the ride as the police little help to assure tourists that it is safe to live, roam around and do business in Bohol.

Taliño led the PRO Officials including deputy regional director for administration PCSupt Franklin Moises Mabanag, PSupt Clarito Baja, Bohol Police Chief PSSupt Felipe Natividad, and his officials in the 20 kilometer ride that pedaled off from Camp Dagohoy, to Panglao Plaza, then to Alona before going back to the Plaza for a short program.

From here, we might do the same to other nearby provinces, he added.

The group arrived to a zumba dance session with Panglao local officials leading the early morning stretch.

Later, PCSupt Talino moved off and led the police bikers in the zumba until the program started.

Also in the ride pack were police officers and men from the regional office, police officer bikers from the towns, bike groups from Baclayon, Alburquerque, Bike Kings, Bike ta Bai, Bol-anon Cyclists, Cortes bikers, Antequera BeerBogs, Maribojoc, Bureau of Fire Protection, the Philippine Information Agency, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Capitol Bikers, Dauis and Panglao bikers.

“We wanted to get to Alona because we want to show to the tourists that it is completely safe to go to Panglao, and to Anda,” Taliño who earlier talked to the national media with his Met bike helmet still on, said.

We are picking Panglao and Anda, two of Bohol’s famous beach destinations frequented by foreigners, he said even as 10 of the 12 members of the Abu Sayyaf bandits that stealthily arrived in Bohol have been killed in relentless government operations since April 11.

The arrival of the bandits and their notorious ways of kidnapping for ransom and bombing soft targets have forced foreign embassies to issue travel advisories in the Visayas and southern Philippines.

By May 10, the Bike groups move to Jagna for another round of bike rides for peace, Taliño appraised everyone, which included bike groups and healthy lifestyle enthusiasts gathered at the plaza.

The second bike ride for peace in Bohol pushes off from the Insular plaza in Jagna and takes the Bohol belt highway to Guindulman before turning right to the tourism destination called Anda, 36 kilometers away.

The PRO and the Bohol Provincial Police Office has invited nearby police stations and the community in Anda to gather at the Quinale to be there at the briefings that happen as the bikers arrive.

In the menu are briefings on terrorism, anti crime and other relevant topics that would affect that part of Bohol, according to SPO1 Jennifer Atanacio.

Atanacio, former Camp Dagohoy Information Officer said they have prepared a transport for bikers and bikes from Camp Dagohoy to Jagna and back to Tagbilaran, for those joining the events. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)