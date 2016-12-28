We have said it before and now we think we need to stress it for the callous.

No, we see the re-entry of then Governor Rene Relampagos into the renaming of the Bohol Circumferential Road Improvement Project (BCRIP) as another political squid tactic to deprive the man of the honor.

The man, we shall call the late Congressman and Govenor Erico B. Aumentado.

You see, Aumentado worked amidst the maneuverings of Bohol’s politicians we would rather leave unnamed here.

If we can recall, it was under then Gov Rene Relampagos term that the BCRIP was inaugurated, himself relegated to the sidelines for reasons we might have already known today.

Even then Congressman Edgar Chatto was as civil but could not steal the luster from the man who would later be called the wonder-boy of Bohol for his mega projects bought here.

So we understand the animosity, albeit, a civil one with Gov Chatto and the Aumentados. The one with Cong. Relampagos, we leave it for you to see.

What is even more honorable for then Cong Erico Aumentado is to file a bill to rename the BCRIP in favor of President Carlos P. Garcia. He could not bring himself to lift his own chair to have it named unto himself.

So, history would say, Congresswoman and former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who worked pretty well in tandem with Aumentado, and who would then be called the biggest patron for Bohol, proposed another bill to rename the BCRIP into CPG Highway.

This should again ruffle the feathers of those local politicians who would cross hell or high water, if only to stop the CPG Highway or Circumferential Road for that name.

While Relampagos argued that no province wide recognition has been given to Garcia except for the island municipality sports complex and a city avenue.

For Macapagal-Arroyo, she said it is but rightful to name the strecth to the one who toiled for its completion, who pushed for large scale infrastructure projects including ports, the nautical highway project, Panglao Airport and mega dams.

If indeed naming the highway stretch to Garcia is honoring the man, then the deplorable state of the CPG Sports Complex and the eerie CPG Park betrays Relampagos and the SP members efforts to muddle the tug of war with politics.

In a radio survey and a staging debate in the social media, things have started to surface.

And the politics rearing its ugly head spin is not as stinging as the clear effort to downplay the Aumentado contribution to Bohol, because apart from CPG’s being Bohol’s most illustrious son, no other politician in Bohol can rightfully fit the bill Aumentado holds.