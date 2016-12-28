Bilar PS tops “Double Barrel” compliance accomplishment

TAGBILARAN CITY, December 28 (PIA)–How they did it, Pilar Police Station topped the local accomplishments of Operation Plan Double Barrel Alpha, which started 50 days ago.

In its campaign beginning October 26 to December 15, Pilar Police Station accounted 209 illegal drugs personalities who surrendered and showed goodwill.

This is despite a police station target of only 51 drug characters, a report from Camp Dagohoy bared.

Bearing a card rating of 410 % Tokhang accomplishment, Pilar looks down upon the closest contender: Bilar.

Bilar on the other hand accomplished 280% with only 51 drug personalities targeted but accounting for 143 drug characters who surrendered after getting convinced that the President’s drug war is far from just getting a good impression.

After Bilar is Carmen Police Station which had 102 drug personalities on target and garnering a 262% accomplishment.

Carmen Police Station delivered 267 personalities neutralized by surrender, Police Superintendent Lorenzo Batuan shared.

After Carmen is Getafe which had 51 drug personalities for its target accomplishment.

Getafe Police station however walked the extra mile and arrested 7 drug personalities while causing the surrender of 117 more, to earn it the fourth top slot with 243% compliance accomplishment.

Running in fifth but not after scoring 211% accomplishment is Guindulman which had 215 drug personalities who surrendered after 50 days, the same report indicates.

On the other hand, among the least compliance accomplishment were Corella Police Station at 6% accounting only 3 of its 51 personalities in its target and Mabini Police Station with 13% getting only 13 of the 102 personalities in its list.

Next is Alicia Police Station with 7 of 51 persons in its list. This is 14% compliance accomplishment.

Sikatuna Police Station also delivered low with only 18% accomplishment allowing for the surrender of 9 personalities in its 51 name target list.

That same span of time too, Bohol Provincial Police Office counted 3,867 drug personalities in its monitoring list.

3,796 of these surrendered to police stations, 69 arrested and 2 were killed in these Tokhang operations.

For a target of 3,621 for the first 50 days, Camp Dagohoy attained a compliance accomplishment of 107%, according to Col Batuan during the PPOC. (rac/PIA-7/BOhol)