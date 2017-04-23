Award and Resolution to SWAT Nazareno

Gov. Edgar Chatto with Provincial Administrator Alfonso Damalerio II gives incentives and award to the family of P02 Rey Anthony Nazareno in Ulbujan, Calape. Nazareno, a member of SWAT ‘ Pinagsanib ‘ Class 2016 was killed defending Bohol against the ASG intruders in Barangay Napo, Inabanga. PO2 Nazareno, according to Chatto was a hero and true blooded Boholano. Also joining Chatto are Calape Vice Mayor Junie Yu and PNP Provincial Director Felipe Natividad. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan also passed a resolution commending PO2 Rey Anthony Nazareno for his acts of heroism and genuine service in peace-keeping and security and expressing heartfelt condolence to his family.