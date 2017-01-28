Auza.Net Offers Digital Archiving Services

Auza.Net starts to offer its Digital Archiving Service in January 2017 to organizations with large volume of documents that need to be referenced quickly. After scanning paper documents and storing the scanned images in a digital archive, the company will then transcribe metadata of the documents and create an index. The digital archive is then searched using a web browser and the relevant documents may be viewed on the browser or downloaded.

The company already has been providing the service in previous years but only formally offered the service this month. Currently the company is creating a digital archive for a local government agency. The documents date as far back as the 90’s and most of these documents exist without known copies. The agency intends to use the archive as a backup as well as an online reference.

Currently the agency staff physically go through the documents in storage if they are looking for a reference. When the digital archive is brought online, they can perform the search on the transcribed metadata and will be able to quickly find the documents they need. In addition to their own use, the digital archive will also be accessible to the public. This will help lessen the queue of requests to search for the documents at their office.

In addition to creating the digital archive, Auza.Net also offers hosting of the digital archive for customers who do not want to invest on their own servers. A hosted digital archive is ideal for organizations that allow access to users that are spread out geographically or if public access is allowed.

It will be possible to create multiple copies of the documents at a much lower cost than photocopied hard copies. A copy of the digital archive on a USB drive or a CD can help preserve the documents as the paper copies will age over time. Also, damage can occur during a fire, typhoon or flood. Multiple copies of the archive on different geographical locations can help preserve the content of the documents.

For inquiries, please send email to [email protected] or contact +63 38 5107846.