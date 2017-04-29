Auza.Net Brings Kiss 102.3 FM to the World

Earlier last week, Auza.Net accepted the challenge to bring Bohol’s favorite FM station Kiss 102.3 FM to the world via live audio streaming on the web. The company brings in the experience of implementing the DYRD-AM Worldwide broadcast for the last 9 years. The new website www.kiss102fmbohol.com will be officially launched on May 1, 2017. Test broadcast is currently on-going.

Mr. Jerome Auza of Auza.Net and Mr. Peter Dejaresco of Kiss 102.3 FM sealed the partnership and are both excited to finally stream the live broadcast of the FM station on it’s own website. On the roadmap is the implementation of a mobile app for the streaming service, as well as integration with social media sites.

Auza said that the project was implemented in record time in order to be available for the May 1 festivities during the Tagbilaran Fiesta. The on-the-job trainees of the Auza.Net assisted Auza in the implementation of the project. The setup involved using a virtual private server in Singapore and US to provide for the bandwidth needed to implement the online broadcast. The setup is very similar to one for DYRD-AM Worldwide broadcast.