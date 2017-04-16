Aris, post-encounter, to Boholanos: Stay calm

By JUNE S. BLANCO

REP. Erico Aristotle Aumentado (Bohol, 2nd District) has exhorted the Boholanos to stay calm.

This after the running gunbattle on Holy Tuesday in barangay Napo in Inabanga town between government troops and members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

Aumentado said the authorities have been conducting mopping up operations against the now ragtag band to assure his constituents that “we will be safe”.

He echoed Bohol Gov. Edgardo Chatto’s declaration that the military and the police are using all available resources for these operations to see to it that the Boholanos and visitors to this tourism destination can live in peace.

Aumentado also allayed fears of vacationers who have earlier booked stays in hotels and resorts in Panglao that Napo is over 90 kilometers from the now famous white sand beach and emerald waters of the former, the go-to place hereabouts for bathing, diving, water sports and other beach activities now that summer is officially here,

While there were six ASG killed in the clash, to include their leader Muammar Askali alias Abu Rami, the solon the Bohoholanos must not be complacent.

The slaying of the ASG members, however, cost four lives of government troops.

Killed in action were

He appealed especially to those in his district, where the encounter happened, to inform the officials and the police as well as government troops should there be new faces, more so if carrying firearms or if with suspicious movements, or wounded, sighted in their respective localities.