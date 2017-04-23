Aris: 2nd District goes techie

By JUNE S. BLANCO

SCIENCE and Technology Secretary Fortunato de la Peña is slated to launch in Ubay town on Thursday, May 4, two projects that will make the internet accessible and practical to residents in Bohol’s 2nd District.

Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado said expected to be with de la Peña are the members of the House Committee on Science and Technology which the former chairs.

The secretary will launch “STAR Books” – an interactive research module in the internet for all high schools, initially in Ubay, the whole district and eventually, the whole Bohol.

STAR Books is a spin from the department’s Science Teacher Academy for the Regions (STAR) project that seeks to provide an organized scheme of innovative trainings in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It braces for the country’s need for S & T capable teachers to meet the requirements for the K-12 program of the Department of Education.

The launch will be the kick off activity for the nationwide launch.

De la Peña is similarly slated to launch the “Rx Pod” to be set up initially at the Ubay town hall. It is a mechanism that allows a patient to consult – free of charge – with doctors of the Department of Health.

Should that patient’s ailment require medicines that need a doctor’s prescription, the Rx Pod prints the same out for presentation to the pharmacist.

The Rx Pod will ultimately be available in the whole district, and later, the while province and beyond.

De la Peña’s visit underscores his support for Aumentado’s branding strategy to make local products competitive even in outside-Bohol markets.

The House Committee is expected to conduct public hearings and consultations to determine if there is a need for an S & T officer in each local government unit (LGU). He or she will be mandated to, among others, assist local scientists in developing the quality, shelf life and packaging of their products to make them competitive in and outside of Bohol.