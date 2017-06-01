ANDA BANANA CHIPS FIND ITS WAY TO ISLAND SOUVENIR STORES

Badiang Self Help Multi-Purpose Cooperative (BASHMUCO) inks a Memorandum of Agreement with Islands Souvenir Incorporated (ISI) for the supply of crispy and best tasting banana chips to ISI stores nationwide. The agreement is made part of ISI’s Inclusive Business Program in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry- Region 7 which is designed to help micro-enterprises in the countryside. BASHMUCO is a beneficiary of DTI’s Shared Service Facility Program.

