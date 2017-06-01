ANDA BANANA CHIPS FIND ITS WAY TO ISLAND SOUVENIR STORES

by | Jun 1, 2017 | Business, DTI Updates | 0 comments

Badiang Self Help Multi-Purpose Cooperative (BASHMUCO) inks a Memorandum of Agreement with Islands Souvenir Incorporated (ISI) for the supply of crispy and best tasting banana chips to ISI stores nationwide. The agreement is made part of ISI’s Inclusive Business Program in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry- Region 7 which is designed to help micro-enterprises in the countryside. BASHMUCO is a beneficiary of DTI’s Shared Service Facility Program.

In photo are: BASHMUCO Chairperson Cipriana B. Amoguis (3rd from left) and ISI Vice President Ms. Camille Aldeguer (2nd from left) with them are Mr. Michael Dispo, General Manager of ISI (1st from left) and Mr. Modesto Simacon, Jr., Manager of BASHMUCO (1st from right). (Rey Anthony Regis)

Submit a Comment