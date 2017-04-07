AEMs, ABE AGREE ON LIBERALIZING REGIONAL TRADE.
AEMs, ABE AGREE ON LIBERALIZING REGIONAL TRADE. The ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) led by Chair and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez (right) met recently (6 April) with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Minister Hiroshige Seko (left) during the AEM Roadshow in Japan to discuss the initiatives of ASEAN, Philippines, and Japan to stimulate continuing globalization and freer trade by limiting protectionism in fiscal policies. Secretary Lopez, along with the other ASEAN Economic Ministers, also pushed for liberal regional trade through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to spur a more competitive market for consumers. During the discussion, Lopez extended President Duterte’s well wishes to PM Abe who was warmly welcomed by the Filipinos and President Duterte in Davao last January. The vibrant and continuing dialogue of ASEAN and the Philippines with Japan signals a good indication for the recognition for the RCEP. The ASEAN Economic Ministers will continue their discussions with Japan today (7 April) on trade and investment cooperation.