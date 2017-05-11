18 Bohol MSMEs sign up for Kapatid Mentor Me Program

TAGBILARAN CITY, May 11, (PIA)–Eighteen Bohol micro, small medium enterprises (MSME) signed a pledge of commitment with the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Go Negosyo with its Kapatid Mentor Me Program (KMMP) and the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE) through the Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) during an orientation May 11 at the Belian Hotel.

KMMP intends to help micro, small and medium enterprises upgrade their businesses through coaching and mentoring activities by big brother business owners and practitioners.

The coaching would be on the various aspects and different stages of entrepreneurships, offered through the Go Negosyo Centers, explains Virgilio Espeleta, Boholano dean of the PCE and who talked about the mentoring program set in Bohol this May.

He said there are just a few interventions for entrepreneurs to up-scale their businesses.

While he cited the concept of Shared Service Facilities (SSF) that allows machineries and facilities through government intervention, the business expert picks mentoring as crucial in providing the business know-how to budding entrepreneurs ready to enlarge their businesses.

He also said mentoring can also come in the form of giving management tips if only to allow them to gain a good business sense especially on the fundamentals of entrepreneurship.

The DTI believes that a way to assist MSMES scale up and sustain their business enterprises by equipping them and empowering them with the skills needed for such.

Here, mentoring happens care of business aces in their same fields who would act as big brothers to the budding businessmen through theoretical lectures and mentoring or coaching sessions.

As to how an MSME gets to be matched to a big brother mentor, it is the Go Negosyo Centers, which the DTI puts up by law, explains DTI Bohol chief Marisol Balistoy.

Republic Act 10644, or the Go Negosyo Act, aims to promote ease of doing business through business facilitation and consultations as well as help create jobs and livelihood.

Acting as coordinating centers, the Go Negosyo Centers send out partners and partner organizations like private corporations, leading entrepreneurs, micro-finance institutions, academes, non government organizations, government agencies and industry leaders to the MSMEs needing advice and egging to scale up.

The DTI and the Negosyo Centers which have started sprouting in Bohol since two years ago, have pre-identified entrepreneur clients which comprise the long list of businesses needing mentoring interventions.

The 18 entrepreneurs signing up for the KMMP this May 17 all agree after the Orientation that the program would allow them to improve their current enterprises through lectures, coaching and mentoring sessions and as such pledge to attend scheduled sessions.

They also pledge to comply with assigned tasks, participate during discussions, share experiences, challenges and best practices with mentees, regularly report weekly business performance during the mentorship duration, make available to Negosyo Centers updates of their business performances and develop further through DTI follow up programs.

Signing in for the KMMP in Bohol are Laina’s Furniture, Dango’s Furniture, Reinlitz’s Furniture, Suyman’s Furniture, Ifugao in Bohol Furniture, Buenaventurada Farms, Paeng’s Fried Chicken, Estrella’s Bakery.

Masimo Pizzeria Ristorante Italiano, Gelateria Milano, Bayonas Motors, Prime of Asia Handicrafts, Virtucio Designs, Co-Nature Handicrafts, Tiburcio’s Place, Tubigon Loomweavers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Egay’s Farm and GK3 Handicrafts.

Other MSMEDs are now lined up for the next batch of KMMP in Bohol, assured Balistoy who assured that the office is now processing the funding for a new batch of mentoring. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)